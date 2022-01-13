VIDEO: Manage COVID-19 symptoms at home with new AHS web resource

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has launched a web resource to help Albertans manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home.

“The new web resource has information on what to do when you have symptoms of COVID-19, how to provide effective care at home for yourself or a family member, when to test for COVID-19, and how to manage prolonged COVID-19 symptoms,” stated a recent release from AHS.

“While much of the information has been available to Albertans throughout the pandemic, the new resource provides a one-stop guide to current and reliable information in one location.”

The site features videos created with several local physicians who provide current information to help explain when people should seek immediate medical attention and access care.

“Following the rapid spread of the Omicron variant throughout the province and the exponential growth in COVID-19 cases, many Albertans calling Health Link 811 are unsure how to manage their symptoms, or if they need to seek care with a positive COVID-19 test result,” said AHS.

“While COVID-19 can cause serious illness, most people recover without special treatment. Helping provide assurance to those who can manage their symptoms at home will ensure our resources are there for those who need immediate care.”

Visit the website at ahs.ca/covidselfcare.

Alberta Health Services Central Zone