Mounted shooters took to the arena Monday, June 27 during the opening rodeo performance of the 86th annual Ponoka Stampede, thrilling fans in the grandstand.

The Ponoka Canadian Classic Mounted Shooting competition, taking place at the Calnash Ag Event Centre, started on June 28 and runs until June 30.

