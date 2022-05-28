B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

Previous story
A broken country’s broken heart: Tempers flare in Texas, Congress after mass shooting

Just Posted

Flowers are seen near a mosque where a shooting left six people dead and eight others injured on Jan. 30, 2017 in Quebec City. The Supreme Court of Canada struck down a Criminal Code provision Friday that meant multiple murderers might have to wait 50 years or more to apply for parole. The unanimous high court decision came Friday in the case of Alexandre Bissonnette, allowing him to seek parole after serving 25 years behind bars for fatally shooting six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A look at some recent convictions that have led to consecutive murder sentences

Bukz owner Kjeryn Dakin and Al Azhar Shriner Darwin Durnie, accompanied by Bukz staff, face-off on the ShrinerGoals challenge. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake business donates to non-profits for each goal scored during Battle of Alberta

The Launch at Sylvan Lake / Facebook photo
Nearly $100,000 in federal funding set to revitalize The Launch at Sylvan Lake

David Martel, general manager of Canyon Ski Resort, says construction of the Canyon Coaster is about half way to completion. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)
Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort gets Alberta’s first alpine coaster