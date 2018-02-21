Have you filled out the reIMAGINE Sylvan survey?

Last week we let you know the Town would be out at Winterfest to get your feedback on what you’d like to see along the waterfront.
Over 30 of you shared what you’d like to see with Facebook comments, suggesting possibilities like an amusement park for toddlers, a dog-friendly space, a covered outdoor stage for theatre and concerts, a beer garden, a groomed sandy beach, another pier, a free boat launch for locals, food trucks, and fire pits.
There’s an official online survey where you can share your ideas as part of the process for developing the waterfront.