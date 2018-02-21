Have you filled out the reIMAGINE Sylvan survey?

Many of you shared your ideas for the beachfront with us. Did you fill out the survey too?

  • Feb. 21, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • Poll

Last week we let you know the Town would be out at Winterfest to get your feedback on what you’d like to see along the waterfront.

Related: What does your waterfront look like?

Over 30 of you shared what you’d like to see with Facebook comments, suggesting possibilities like an amusement park for toddlers, a dog-friendly space, a covered outdoor stage for theatre and concerts, a beer garden, a groomed sandy beach, another pier, a free boat launch for locals, food trucks, and fire pits.

There’s an official online survey where you can share your ideas as part of the process for developing the waterfront.


