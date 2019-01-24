POLL: Have you attended a Yellow Vest Rally?

In recent months, Canadians across the country have been showing their support of the oil and gas industry, and the needed oil pipeline, in the form of rallies.

Specifically the Yellow Vest Movement, which has been adopted from the original French protests, have had Canadian picking up high visibility vests and creating signs for peaceful displays of support.

Yellow Vest Rallies have occurred in Central Alberta with the nearest ones held in Red Deer.

A rally was planned for Sylvan Lake on Jan. 26 but has been cancelled.

