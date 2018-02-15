Silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel, of Norway, left, gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, and bronze medalist Federica Brignone, of Italy, celebrate in the finish area after the Women’s Giant Slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Poll: How much of the Olympics are you following?

Tell us your level of fandom for the events in PyeongChang

What draws you to the Olympics? The ceremonies? Certain sports? Everything?


Previous story
Poll: B.C. Wine ban

Just Posted

What does your waterfront look like?

Sylvan Lakers are encouraged to share their ideas for waterfront development

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates one year out from 2019 Canada Games

Community gathers at Great Chief Park to commemorate Games milestone

Winter adventures with cadets

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets hosted an outdoor training adventure at Pioneer Ranch last weekend

Lakers triumphant over Hunting Hills

H.J. Cody’s senior boys Lakers won 96-56

Devastating loss for senior girls Lakers

Lakers lost to Hunting Hills 55-41, Feb. 13.

Student donates ponytail to make wigs

Eva Andersen’s family and classmates helped buzz her hair off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Most Read

  • Poll: How much of the Olympics are you following?

    Tell us your level of fandom for the events in PyeongChang