Another set of lights was installed at the 48 Ave. and 50 St. intersection

New lights at 48 Ave. and 50 St. flashing the morning of Jan. 26. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

In our council briefs last week we reported the new traffic lights at 48 Ave. and 50 St. would be up and running by the end of the month. This morning, Jan. 26 the lights were set to flashing mode and are expected to be fully activated by Jan. 30.

We’re curious about what you think of the new lights. Click through to our poll and share your opinion.