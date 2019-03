Take part in our weekly poll to share your thoughts on current events and news items.

It has become an item of debate: Should our four-legged friends be allowed access to the lake?

Sylvan Lake town staff have been investigating options to allow access to the lake for dogs for the 2019 summer season.

The Town is looking at different areas that may be best, including the area near Lighthouse Park.

On March 14, the Town is holding a open house to discuss options and what residents would like to see.

