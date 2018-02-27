Red Deer landfill (contributed image).

Poll: Should Sylvan Lake partner with Fogdog, the company that claims to convert solid waste into a renewable energy?

Fogdog Energy’s business plan aims to make the municipality landfill free

  • Feb. 27, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • Poll

Sylvan Lake could be the first place in Alberta to end landfills using the technology presented by the company Fogdog at the last Town council meeting.

Read more: Company wants to end landfills, beginning in Sylvan Lake


Have you filled out the reIMAGINE Sylvan survey?

