Poll: Should Sylvan Lake partner with Fogdog, the company that claims to convert solid waste into a renewable energy?

Sylvan Lake could be the first place in Alberta to end landfills using the technology presented by the company Fogdog at the last Town council meeting.
Fogdog Energy’s business plan aims to make the municipality landfill free
Fogdog is a company that claims to convert solid waste into a renewable energy
