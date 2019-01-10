POLL: Should Sylvan Lake spend roughly $25 million on a new sports park?

The Town of Sylvan Lake is in the early stage of planning the sports park Pogadl Park. On Jan. 14 Town Council is expected to decide on a final design for the park.

At a recent Committee of the Whole meeting, a report stated the project cost of building the park from the ground up will be north of $25 million.

Do you think Sylvan Lake should spend more than $25 million on a new sports park, which is expected to include new ball diamonds, soccer fields, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts as well as bike trails?