POLL: Should the Government of Alberta go through with the Bighorn Country proposal?

The Government of Alberta proposes a mix of parks, recreation areas and public lands in the Bighorn region to preserve natural landscapes while creating new opportunities for economic development, tourism and recreation in the region.

The proposal also looks to support industrial activity on public lands such as agriculture, coal, forestry, oil and gas.

Telephone town halls are being hosted by Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips as a way to consult with Albertans about the proposal.

The telephone town hall for the Drayton Valley, Sundre and surrounding area was held on Jan. 15, Red Deer and surrounding was on Jan. 16 and the final session will be held for Edmonton on Jan. 24.

