It was recently announced the Town of Sylvan Lake will be placing a new sign on the pier in Sylvan Lake Park, which will replace the old one.

This new campaign is similar to ones seen across the world. It will act as a tourist attraction and a backdrop to photos.

With this new announcement, which is inline with the Town’s current ReImagine Sylvan strategy, we at the Sylvan Lake News would like to know what you would like to see along the lakeshore.