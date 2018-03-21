Poll: Where does your opinion fall on the federal government’s proposed new gun restrictions?

Read the latest here: Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims
A wide-ranging firearms bill was introduced to assist police. Vote on your perspective.
As spring thaw approaches, hut owners are encouraged to remove huts sooner rather than later
National Impaired Driving Prevention Week is March 18-24
RCMP officers also seized drugs from the vehicle
A Red Deer man was sentenced in the killing of William Blaine Baker
Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’
The limited-edition drink will be available starting March 22
Thorsby RCMP prevent break and enter, find other stolen property
Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts
Canada’s wireless providers are preparing for a looming update to the National Public Alerting System
Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and U.S. company ICM Partners
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in
Witnesses say Boko Haram militants have returned an unknown number of the 110 girls who were abducted from their Nigeria school a month ago.
Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts
