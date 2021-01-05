A sign commenting on the recent out-of-country travel by UCP MLA’s was put up by Jessica Jones on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

A sign commenting on the recent out-of-country travel by UCP MLA’s was put up by Jessica Jones on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Should the UCP members who travelled abroad be fined?

Seven UCP cabinet ministers, MLAs and staff travelled abroad over the Christmas holidays despite Alberta’s COVID-19 recommendation allowing only essential travel.

On Monday, it was announced they have resigned from their cabinet positions and stripped of their responsibilities.

Kenney originally announced he would not sanction them because what they were doing was legal, when the travels had been made public.

“Last Friday, I took responsibility for not having been clear enough with members of the government caucus and others in positions of leadership that they should not travel abroad. Over the weekend, I have listened to Albertans who are sending a clear message that they want real consequences for these actions,” Kenney said.

Non-essential travel outside of Canada is not recommended, but is available. Those who do travel outside of Canada must quarantine for 14 days, monitor symptoms and get tested for the virus.

The Canada/U.S. border is still closed to all non-essential travel.

A fine of $1,000, which can go up to $100,000 through the courts, can be administered to those who have broken the Alberta public health mandates.

