FILE - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday (Aug. 5), which could disqualify him from politics. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Pakistani court convicts former Prime Minister Imran Khan

It could potentially bar him from politics

A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday (Aug. 5), which could disqualify him from politics.

It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

