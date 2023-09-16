A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest Saturday, killing all 14 people on board, Amazonas state Gov. Wilson Lima announced.

A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest Saturday, killing all 14 people on board, Amazonas state Gov. Wilson Lima announced.

Small plane crashes in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest; 14 people killed

The Brazilian air force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence

A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest Saturday, killing all 14 people on board, Amazonas state Gov. Wilson Lima announced.

“I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday,” Lima said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Embraer PT-SOG aircraft had taken off from Manaus, the Amazonas state capital and the biggest city in the Amazon, and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed, local media reported.

The passengers were Brazilian tourists on their way to fish, the reports said.

Video footage posted by the Globo television network showed the plane lying on a muddy dirt track with the front part of the aircraft in green foliage. A couple of dozen people are seen standing nearby holding umbrellas.

The Brazilian air force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash, an air force statement said.

The Associated Press

BrazilPlane crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
London police arrest man who allegedly climbed over Buckingham Palace wall

Just Posted

Sarah Baker. (File photo)
My experience working at Sylvan Lake News

Amy Kingston and her lab partner Hiwot Gebremedhin. (photo courtesy of the Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Sylvan Lake student participates in unique U of A science internship

Rail safety week takes place in the community of Sylvan Lake from Sept. 18 to 24. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Sylvan Lake council declares rail safety week

Four storytellers will take audience members to four original pop-up plays during Sylvan Lake’s Theatre Trail on Saturday and Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Four original, pop-up plays to be presented during Sylvan Lake’s Theatre Trail this weekend

Pop-up banner image