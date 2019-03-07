$14,000 grant to help Catholic school students in Sylvan Lake

RDCRS recently recieved a grant for $14,548 to be used for Sylvan Lake schools

Two Sylvan Lake schools will benefit from a grant for more than $14,000.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools received a $14,548 grant from the Family and Community Support Services (FCSS). The money will go towards enhancing the Family School Enhancement Program at École Our Lady of the Rosary School and École Mother Teresa Catholic School.

According to a press release from Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools, the funds from the grant will be used to increase awareness around mental health, self-regulation techniques and developmental assets.

“This grant benefits our school community by giving us the opportunity to provide specific resources and services tailored to the needs of our students and parents,” said Toni Lassu, family school enhancement counsellor.

The program uses family-focused sessions for parents and students to connect with each other and others.

“This will be done through family-focused sessions including learning about coping skills, social inclusion, building a common language and connecting with others.”

The funding from the grant will also give staff more training to help students learn these concepts in a classroom setting.

Officially, Family School Enhancement Counsellors (FSECs) support students and their families in the home, school and community through early intervention and prevention.

Councillors work with the students on the social, emotional and mental well-being.

Associate Superintendent of Inclusion Learning, Dr. David Khatib, says the Family School Enhancement Programs plays and important and integral role in the school.

“They ensure that our families are able to access the necessary supports to function optimally. Within that, our Family School Enhancement Counsellors are all highly trained and experienced individuals who ensure that there is a continuity of service year-round for school-aged families,” Khatib said.

Councillors meet with students and families to go over issues that may be affecting the student’s success while helping them to look for options, develop strategies and find solutions.

“Increasing supports to create positive relationships and outcomes is conducive to creating success for students in all areas of life,” said Lassu.

