The DJ, from On the Mark Productions out of Red Deer, had royalty and heroes of all ages on the dance floor doing the limbo and the “Chicken Dance”. There was also a bubble machine which blew bubbles all over those showing their moves on the dance floor. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Photo Gallery: Royalty and heroes let loose in Sylvan Lake

The second annual Capes and Crown Ball raised funds for Sylvan Lake’s kcs.

Royalty and heroes came out to support Sylvan Lake’s kcs at the second annual Capes and Crowns Ball.

The sold out event had heroes, princesses and princes letting loose as they took to the dance floor, got glitter tattoos and did arts and crafts.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for kcs and also featured a silent auction.

READ MORE: Capes and Crowns Ball returns to Sylvan Lake

The DJ had attendees of all ages out on the dance floor doing the”Chicken Dance” and doing the limbo.

The Queen and Princess of Arendelle, Elsa and Anna, from Disney’s “Frozen” were there to greet and take photos with guests at the end of the red carpet.

Batman and Spider-Man were also on the guest list.

With a magical cotton candy drink and tables of delicious desserts to go along with dinner and dancing it was a fun night for all.

