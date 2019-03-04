Photo Courtesy of the Town of Sylvan Lake Website.

Sylvan Lake’s new colourful event to celebrate end of winter

The first ever Kites on Ice is March 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park

A new event is coming to Sylvan Lake this month to help celebrate the end of winter and welcome spring.

Kites on Ice is a festival of colour and culture on March 16 at Centennial Park. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Joanne Gaudet, communications coordinator with the Town, says they were looking for something “unique” when they came up with the event.

“We want to really actually commit to this brilliant all year idea of ours, so we noticed March and April would be a good opportunity to host something because it’s still essentially winter,” said Gaudet, adding the event came the idea of wanting multicultural activities and kite flying.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake adds 25 new events to the 2019 line up

The event will include hot air balloon demonstrations and walk-in, kite flying and making, kit workshops, a parachute candy drop, kite surfing shows, Treasure in Ice, Rainbow Golf Putt, colour throwing parties, and a Hindu Holi festival inspired Holi Colour Party with a DJ.

Three colour throwing parties will be held throughout the afternoon at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and colour packets will be available for purchase on site for $5.

Gaudet says the Town recommends participants wear older clothes they don’t mind getting stained and some sort of eye protection.

There is no registration required for the event and is free of cost for the most part.

Aside from the colour packets for the throwing parties there will also be children’s packages available for $15.

The children’s package includes a streamer, face mask and kite kit.

“I would say this is one of those events where I think anybody cab be able to get in on the fun,” said Gaudet. “Kite flying certainly isn’t just for children, the colour party and the DJ and that sort of thing are certainly something anyone can enjoy.”

As an outdoor event it is up against the element of weather.

In the event it is too cold or there is no wind, some events may be limited, but the event will run regardless.

“We’re hardy Canadians, as long as we’re prepared anything is possible,” said Gaudet, adding they will have the colour and the celebration, and all they need is everyone out to enjoy it and have fun.

