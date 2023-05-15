From left to right, Jennifer and Art Snoek. Owners of Sylvan Star Cheese Farm.

Don’t miss your favourite local cheese makers at this year’s Farmers Markets

Support Central Alberta farmers by visiting a Farmers Market this market season

For most of Canada, market season starts in late April or early May, when warm weather and sunshine ushers people out from their homes. If you’ve spent the cold, dreary winter dreaming of fresh local produce, homemade preserves and other local delicacies, then look no further than your local Farmers Market.

If you’re on the hunt for locally-made cheese at this year’s Farmers Markets, one that offers a taste and flavour that only comes from being handcrafted by a professional cheese master, then only Sylvan Star Cheese will do.

Well known for their award winning cheeses, in particular their range of gouda cheeses. From mild to medium, to smoked or their award-winning ‘Grizzly’ cheese, there is a little something for everyone at Sylvan Star Cheese.

So, mark your calendars! This season their farm stand will be coming to a Farmers Market near you.

Find Sylvan Star Cheese at these Central Alberta Farmers Markets:

  • Wednesdays: Airdrie Farmers Market
  • Thursdays: Lacombe Farmers Market
  • Fridays: Sylvan Lake Farmers Market
  • Saturday Mornings: Red Deer Market
  • Saturday Afternoons: Bentley Farmers Market
  • Sundays: Callingwood Farmers Market

Get out and enjoy Alberta’s lively Farmers Market scene this summer and stop by to say hello to Art and Jennifer from Sylvan Star. Enjoy a little taste of Europe, right in the heart of Alberta.

Learn more about Sylvan Star Cheese Farm online here and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

You can also visit the farm store in person at 39008 Range Road 10, just off of Hwy 11A to the east of Sylvan Lake. The store is open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you can find their delicious cheeses at these locations around Alberta or online here.

