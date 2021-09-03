News

Lakeshore Drive is a busy and exciting area of town, full of favourite restaurants, businesses and of course the lake! (File Photo)

CulinArt to showcase Sylvan Lake’s creative talents

The event will take place on Sept. 10 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The South Health Campus adult acute care hospital in Calgary, Alta., is seen on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Alberta’s health delivery body says it’s turning to staffing agencies for nurses as “a last resort,” saying its local supply of nurses is “close to being exhausted” as intensive care units approach capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta turns to staffing agencies for nurses as it deals with patient surge

Friday saw another round of surgery cancellations as ICUs reached 95 per cent full

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes remarks on gun control during the Canadian federal election campaign in Markham, Ont., on Sunday, September 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

O’Toole clarifies gun policy, leaders talk Chinese detention of Canadians on campaign

Trudeau first opened his remarks in Markham, Ont., by acknowledging Sunday was a difficult one for the relatives

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and debate moderator Pierre Bruneau pose for a photo during the first French leaders’ debate on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martin Chevalier - POOL

Party leaders target workers, businesses in Labour Day campaign promises

Federal officials are currently reviewing the employment insurance system

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and debate moderator Pierre Bruneau pose for a photo during the first French leaders’ debate on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martin Chevalier - POOL
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Canada’s chief public health officer says there is an urgent need for more people between 18 and 39 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the impact of the Delta variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada could see above 15K daily COVID-19 cases by October: PHAC

It is critical to get 80 per cent of all eligible Canadians fully vaccinated as soon as possible: Tam

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Canada’s chief public health officer says there is an urgent need for more people between 18 and 39 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the impact of the Delta variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Polk County, Fla., Sheriff’s officials work the scene of a multiple fatality shooting Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gun battle with a suspect. (Michael Wilson/The Ledger via AP)t

Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

The man, who served as a sharp shooter in both Iraq and Afghanistan, seemingly targeted the family at random

Polk County, Fla., Sheriff’s officials work the scene of a multiple fatality shooting Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gun battle with a suspect. (Michael Wilson/The Ledger via AP)t
Video
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Canada’s chief public health officer says there is an urgent need for more people between 18 and 39 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the impact of the Delta variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada could see above 15K daily COVID-19 cases by October: PHAC
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau takes part in the first French leaders’ debate on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martin Chevalier - POOL
Liberals release platform, party leaders question follow-through
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau waves from the steps of his campaign plane as he arrives in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Monday, August 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Tories target Trudeau on economy as new StatCan figures show recent contraction
Afghan women in burqas walk on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rahmat Gul
‘We need your support,’ pleads female Afghan activist once helped by Canada
More Videos 
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes remarks on gun control during the Canadian federal election campaign in Markham, Ont., on Sunday, September 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal leaders campaign while Kovrig, Spavor mark 1,000 days imprisoned in China

The Liberals have faced criticism from some over their handling of Kovrig and Spavor’s ongoing detentions

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes remarks on gun control during the Canadian federal election campaign in Markham, Ont., on Sunday, September 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Facebook photo

Early morning fire eruption at Rainbow Park Condominium caused some damage, with no reported injuries

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Facebook photo
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a photo during their meeting in Tianjin, China, in a July 28, 2021, photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency. With the United States and its allies, Canada included, having left Afghanistan firmly in the hands of the Taliban, another world power is stepping into the void to exert its influence on the troubled country – China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Xinhua, Li Ran

Canada, allies watchful of how China will fill Western void in Afghanistan

Afghanistan and China share a small piece of land border that abuts the Chinese province of Xinjiang

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a photo during their meeting in Tianjin, China, in a July 28, 2021, photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency. With the United States and its allies, Canada included, having left Afghanistan firmly in the hands of the Taliban, another world power is stepping into the void to exert its influence on the troubled country – China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Xinhua, Li Ran
Michael Kovrig, left, and Michael Spavor are shown in a composite image of two 2018 images taken from video footage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Kovrig, Spavor supporters march in support of freeing the prisoners, as China objects

The men’s relatives and supporters are pushing for some sort of political resolution that could bring them home

Michael Kovrig, left, and Michael Spavor are shown in a composite image of two 2018 images taken from video footage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP
Natasha Koifman, the founder of the public relations firm NKPR, poses for a photograph in the backyard of her home in Toronto, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. When Sept. 11 comes, Koifman’s backyard will be awash with chatter and music as up to 100 guests gather for an elegant dinner meant to raise funds for Haitians to access education. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Return of events pushes hosts to address vaccination, COVID tests and masks

Different events are deciding on different pandemic measures

Natasha Koifman, the founder of the public relations firm NKPR, poses for a photograph in the backyard of her home in Toronto, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. When Sept. 11 comes, Koifman’s backyard will be awash with chatter and music as up to 100 guests gather for an elegant dinner meant to raise funds for Haitians to access education. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Cheryl Fisher hams it up for the livestream during the Jazz at the Lake festival on the balcony at Sweet Home on the Lake, Aug. 14. The festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022. Sylvan Lake News file photo

Jazz At The Lake seeking community support to stay afloat

There persists a need to access outside funding sources

Cheryl Fisher hams it up for the livestream during the Jazz at the Lake festival on the balcony at Sweet Home on the Lake, Aug. 14. The festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022. Sylvan Lake News file photo
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole greets his children Jack and Mollie on the tarmac in Montreal on Friday, September 3, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Federal parties scrap over guns, COVID-19 response on Day 21 of federal campaign

The three main federal parties traded fire Saturday over their responses to gun violence and COVID-19

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole greets his children Jack and Mollie on the tarmac in Montreal on Friday, September 3, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Canada’s chief public health officer says there is an urgent need for more people between 18 and 39 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the impact of the Delta variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada could see above 15K daily COVID-19 cases next month, Tam says

Tam said getting more young people vaccinated is critically important

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Canada’s chief public health officer says there is an urgent need for more people between 18 and 39 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the impact of the Delta variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alberta man faces second-degree murder charge in death of six-month-old: RCMP

Police say he also faces charges of causing bodily harm and choking with intent

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York’s World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center. The ensuing chaos and fear prompted the U.S to lock down the border with Canada, an experience that helped inform how the two countries would manage the COVID-19 pandemic 20 years later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Karp

Canada, U.S. got smart about border 20 years ago, but not smart enough, say critics

Changes to the Canada U.S. border came swiftly after the 9/11 attacks

Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York’s World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center. The ensuing chaos and fear prompted the U.S to lock down the border with Canada, an experience that helped inform how the two countries would manage the COVID-19 pandemic 20 years later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Karp
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, on Feb. 25, 2021. Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta’s decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta announces $100 gift card as incentive to get fully vaccinated

The province is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Delta variant

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, on Feb. 25, 2021. Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta’s decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fortin’s lawyers fight bid to toss his lawsuit over removal from vaccine post

Fortin’s lawyers allege the decision to remove him was unreasonable

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Cows and calves at the Bird family’s cattle farm near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, May 28, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Province supports livestock producers through drought conditions

Funding aims to give immediate cash flow for Alberta’s livestock producers and beekeepers

  • Sep 3, 2021
Cows and calves at the Bird family’s cattle farm near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, May 28, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Red Deer rises to 393 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta identifies 1,401 new cases Friday

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS