A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

As of Jan. 3, the Town of Sylvan Lake has formalized plans to bring a No Landfill Disposal Facility to Sylvan Lake through the company Fogdog Energy Solutions.

The agreement has been signed by both parties and have been extensively reviewed, including input from legal consultants on both sides of the table.

The Town is “confident that the community stands only to benefit from this innovative means of collecting, converting and reusing waste,” according to a press release issued by the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Fogdog Energy utilizes a technology known as a converter to take municipal waste and “convert” it into a substance referred to a fluff.

This process can convert almost 100 per cent of municipal waste into “fluff” which is then sold off by Fogdog to company to use as fuel source.

Mayor Sean McIntyre says the signing of the Master Services Agreement and the Facility Ground Lease a “major step forward.”

“A No Landfill Disposal Facility aligns perfectly with Council’s Strategic Plan, and our mission to deliver fiscally responsible and environmental stewardship through demonstrated leadership, while continuing to provide quality infrastructure and services to our residents,” McIntyre said in a press release.

He continued to say the establishment of a No Landfill Disposal Facility in Sylvan Lake will make the town a “leader in creative waste management and innovation.”

Kim McNalley, sales marketer with Fogdog Energy, said at a past meeting of council that the process to create the fluff is sterile and very quiet.

Members of Town staff, including Economic Development Officer Vicki Kurz, have travelled to Italy to see the technology in person and witness the making of the fluff in person.

Fogdog already has a buyer in place for the fluff once the process commences, though due to contracts is unable to disclose who the buyer is.

McNalley and Jean Bernes, another sales marketer with Fogdog, both say the company is eager for the company to start up.

“It’s great to see Municipalities converting these legacy landfill processes, and turning them into revenue positive and cost-savings solutions. Waste is a resource; we have a short time to turn climate change around,” said Marlon Lee with Fogdog. “Decisions like this gets Canada one step closer to true climate change.”

With a buyer already in place for the company, the next step is to gain approval from Alberta Environment and Parks. It is expected the facility will be up and running within the next 24 months.

Currently the Town of Sylvan Lake transfers all municipal waste to the landfill in Red Deer.

