Alberta Mid-Sized Cities Mayors’ are working on a partnership with the Provincial government

The Alberta Mid-Sized Cities Mayors’ (MCMC) are advocating for a collaborative partnership with the provincial government.

Mayor Megan Hanson told Sylvan Lake News being part of the MCMC gives Sylvan Lake a way to elevate the community’s local voice on a greater scale.

“In gathering with the other mid-sized city mayors we learn that many of the concerns we face locally are concerns that we all share. This collective group is similar to using a megaphone when discussing these concerns with the province.”

Earlier this month the MCMC hosted Premier Danielle Smith, leader of the Official Opposition Rachel Notley, leader of the Alberta Party Barry Morishita and Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schultz for a presentation and question period.

Priorities the MCMC brings up during the question periods include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, emergency medical services, dedicated and transparent provincial funding and the ongoing engagement between the province and the MCMC.

Transparent and provincial funding is on top of mind for Sylvan Lake council, Hanson said.

“In 2022 we received approximately half of the MSI (Municipal Sustainability Initiative) funding than we had received in previous years from $3,933,000 in 2021 and $3,184,000 in 2020 to a flat-lined amount of $1,615,000 in 2022 and 2023. In 2022 that funding contributed to projects such as the 60 Street widening, Memorial Trail intersections and the Street Rehabilitation Program. This funding is vital for all mid-sized cities to maintain and improve our infrastructure.”

In conversations with the provincial government Sylvan Lake also has three additional priorities, Hanson said.

“This increased engagement through MCMC gives us additional opportunities to draw attention to our local priorities including a new high school, an Advanced Ambulatory Care Service that is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and having recognition as a tourism-based community.”

The Alberta MCMC caucus is comprised of 24 municipalities, 35 provincial constituencies and represents close to one million Albertans.

READ MORE: A new high school is a top priority in the Chinook’s Edge School Division’s Capital Plan

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake