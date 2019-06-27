Everyone safe after lockdown at two Sylvan Lake schools

Fox Run and Mother Teresa schools were put into lockdown protocol after a perceived threat June 27

The scene at Ecole Fox Run School and Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School during the lockdown protocol on June 27. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Ecole Fox Run School and Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic were placed under lockdown the morning of June 27.

Fox Run received an anonymous phone call just before 11 a.m. threatening to bring a firearm into the school.

Sylvan Lake RCMP concluded their investigation at approximately 12:20 p.m. and there was no threat found regarding the school or general public.

“The first priority from our point of view is that the students have been released, the area has been deemed secure by the police so everybody’s safe,” said Kurt Sacher, superintendent of schools for Chinook’s Edge School Division.

Sacher said the RCMP responded quickly and appropriately.

He explained the police showed up shortly after the lockdown was called to secure the spaces.

The RCMP began with Fox Run where the perceived threat had occurred before moving next door to Mother Teresa.

The police swept the entire school and found nothing.

Once everything was deemed safe students were able to be released, according to Sacher.

“They were thorough, but they were expedient, which helps us because there was a delay and a disruption and it was unsettling I’m sure for kids and families and we apologize for the inconvenience that it caused,” Sacher said.

Sacher added that, to his knowledge, everyone followed their protocols appropriately.

“We’re just glad everybody’s safe and it’s a good test of our system and processes,” said Sacher.

