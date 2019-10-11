Sylvan Lake man charged in wife’s death appears in court

Satnam Singh Sandhu made his second appearance in Red Deer Provincial Court Friday morning

Sandhu, 41, who is facing charges in connection with the death of his wife, does not have legal representative, and has been given another month to sort out his affairs.

Sandhu, 41, who is facing charges in connection with the death of his wife, does not have legal representative, and has been given another month to sort out his affairs.

When asked if Sandhu had legal counsel, through an interpreter who translated to Punjabi, he said he did not know.

“I do not know, my family is working at it,” Sandhu said through the interpreter.

He continued to ask the judge if his family could have six months to a year to obtain a lawyer to represent him.

Sandhu was told by Judge Jim Glass that was “outside the realm of my possibility” and that the case would not be put on hold that long.

He was told to seek the help of legal aide if he could not obtain a private layer, though Red Deer lawyer George Lebessis said he may not meet the requirements for legal aide.

Lebessis, who has not been retained by Sandhu or his family but lending a hand during court appearances, said he would be unable to help Sandhu with a legal aide application as he has not been officially retained by the defendant.

Glass told Sandhu he expects to see movement in the next month he has in obtaining a lawyer.

“I have no money. I will talk to my family and then a lawyer,” Sandhu said.

RCMP have charged Sandhu with second degree murder and the Crown added additional charges. On top of the second degree murder charge Sandhu is also charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 call in a residential neighbourhood in town.

At the scene a Sandhu, was arrested and his wife, Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, was transported to hospital with serious injuries. She died in hospital as result to her injuries three days later on Sept. 14.

Sandhu was remanded in custody where he remains.

He will next appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 29.

