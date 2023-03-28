Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)

Town of Sylvan Lake’s new advertising bylaw could result in an online only shift

“Electronic updates could allow the town to reach a greater audience” - town staff

The Town of Sylvan Lake gave first reading to a new Advertising Bylaw during the council meeting on March 27. The new bylaw will allow the Town to advertise anything required by the Municipal Government Act (MGA) on the town’s official website, the town’s social media accounts or in a weekly circulating local newspaper.

The bylaw will allow for more flexibility to ensure information is being delivered as efficiently as possible, town staff said.

“It gives the town the opportunity to hold urgent meetings faster as advertising will be able to occur on the website rather than having to wait until the newspaper is published to start the formal notification process.”

The newspaper was seen as the best method for communicating important government business that could reach the largest number of citizens however, that is no longer the case, town staff said.

“With the increased use of technology in our everyday lives and the mix of landowner make-up, the opportunity to electronically advertise upcoming meetings, bylaws, public hearing, or other things enables the town to reach a greater audience, especially for those who don’t live here full-time or don’t receive the newspaper on a regular basis. “

The new bylaw will allow us to further the reach of communication, said town staff.

“Information posted on the town’s website is easily accessible from any location and at any time information posted on social media can easily be accessed and shared amongst residents in our community.”

The ability to shift notices to be posted via electronic means on the town site is because of section 606.1 of the MGA which allows for a municipality to advertise using electronic means as long as council is satisfied that the method of advertising would bring the notice to the attention of all residents in the area.

A public hearing will be in April.

READ MORE: Alberta Mid-Sized Cities Mayors’ are working on a partnership with the Provincial government

 

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Daycare’s will be able to be built in the highway commercial district with new amendment

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake’s new advertising bylaw could result in an online only shift

The amendment to the Sylvan Lake Land Use Bylaw allows for daycares to be built and allowed in the Highway Commercial district. Photo by Erin Haluschak.
Daycare’s will be able to be built in the highway commercial district with new amendment

Alberta’s Mid-sized City Mayor’s caucus met on Oct. 20 to discuss Alberta’s new government. (Photo submitted)
Alberta Mid-Sized Cities Mayors’ are working on a partnership with the Provincial government

The West Central Tigers will be hosting the 2023 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championship. From the left (back row) team manager Corrine Olineck, Graedy Landry, Carter Lagace, Drake Olineck, Matthew Nielsen, Bryn Studney-Amos, Hayden Cairney, Bode Dakin, Adam Werezak, Devon Kerik, Liam Tennant, Landyn Sigfusson, Will Rattray, Landon Green and trainer Mike Olineck. (front row) Brandon Broks, assistant coach Don Rattray, Karson Ledieu, Ryder MacLeod, coach Trevor Sigfusson, Brayden Norem, Garret Odgers, assistant coach Trent Green and Jaxon Schmaltz. Missing from the photo assistant coaches Jordan Freake and Darren Lagace. (photo provided by Corrine Olineck)
Sylvan Lake’s West Central Tigers will be hosting provincials

Pop-up banner image