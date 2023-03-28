Town of Sylvan Lake’s new advertising bylaw could result in an online only shift

The Town of Sylvan Lake gave first reading to a new Advertising Bylaw during the council meeting on March 27. The new bylaw will allow the Town to advertise anything required by the Municipal Government Act (MGA) on the town’s official website, the town’s social media accounts or in a weekly circulating local newspaper.

The bylaw will allow for more flexibility to ensure information is being delivered as efficiently as possible, town staff said.

“It gives the town the opportunity to hold urgent meetings faster as advertising will be able to occur on the website rather than having to wait until the newspaper is published to start the formal notification process.”

The newspaper was seen as the best method for communicating important government business that could reach the largest number of citizens however, that is no longer the case, town staff said.

“With the increased use of technology in our everyday lives and the mix of landowner make-up, the opportunity to electronically advertise upcoming meetings, bylaws, public hearing, or other things enables the town to reach a greater audience, especially for those who don’t live here full-time or don’t receive the newspaper on a regular basis. “

The new bylaw will allow us to further the reach of communication, said town staff.

“Information posted on the town’s website is easily accessible from any location and at any time information posted on social media can easily be accessed and shared amongst residents in our community.”

The ability to shift notices to be posted via electronic means on the town site is because of section 606.1 of the MGA which allows for a municipality to advertise using electronic means as long as council is satisfied that the method of advertising would bring the notice to the attention of all residents in the area.

A public hearing will be in April.

