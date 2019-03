It was do or die to the Hockey Central Panthers as they entered Game 5 of the championship series Wednesday night.

It was a tight game right till the end, but the Panthers over came St. Alberta with a 3-2 victory and the championship.

After four games in the series, the Panthers were tied with St. Alberta at two games a piece. The March 27 game decided who would be the league champion.

