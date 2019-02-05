Troy Klaus takes aim at the net early in the first period, Feb. 2. The Pirates hosted the Red Deer Rustlers in Game Three of the first round of playoffs.

Sylvan Lake Pirates bow out of inaugural season

The Pirates lost in Game Three of the playoffs to the Red Deer Rustlers 6-1.

The inaugural season for the Sylvan Lake Senior Pirates has come to an end after the first round of playoff.

The Pirates faced the formidable Red Deer Rustlers, also in their first season, in Round One of playoffs in the North Central Senior Hockey League.

In the first three games of the best-of-five series, the Pirates were unable to secure a win, and ended the season with a 6-1 loss on Feb. 2.

Pirates Vice President Dallas Hand said he was proud of how far the team came in the season.

“We had realistic expectations right from the start,” said Hand, who started out the season playing on the team.

“Making it to playoff alone in the first season, is a great accomplishment for us.”

READ MORE: A new men’s hockey team coming to town

Sylvan Lake Pirates find dock in nearby port

The Pirates finished the regular season in seventh place, just enough to make it to the first round of playoffs.

Hand says after seeing the first round in the team’s first year, the goal is to go even further next year.

In facing the Rustlers in playoffs, Hand says the team knew they were in for a fight.

“We had a number of injuries right before playoffs began … Red Deer was at an advantage over us,” said Hand.

With three straight losses to the Rustlers, the Pirates are looking towards their second season, hopefully with more games in Sylvan Lake at the NexSource Centre.

“The two games we played in Sylvan Lake were huge for us. We saw a lot of support from those games,” Hand said.

With one season under the team’s belt, the Pirates are looking to create more awareness for the club.

Hand says there are still a large number of people in Sylvan Lake who are unaware of the new hockey team.

He hopes by the start of next season the Pirates will have an expanded fan base.

“A major goal for us, going into next season, is to secure permanent ice time at the NexSource Centre,” he said.

Another priority for the Pirates is finding local talent.

Hand says there are many talented hockey players in Sylvan Lake, and he hopes to see they come out for the team.

“We’ve already had a few guys come to us, who are interested in being on the team.”

Hand says the team also worked throughout the season to raise funds for local charities. During the 2018-19 season, the Pirates were able to raise more than $1,000 for local charities.

The funds were raised during the team’s home games over the course of the season.

“It is important to us to really cement ourselves in Sylvan Lake,” said Hand.

Hand wanted to thank the fans and sponsors for attending games, especially with the first season held almost entirely in Bentley.

He said he was also appreciated all the volunteers who worked on the team, both on the ice and off.

“Every person on the team, from the top to the players, are all volunteers. No one profits from the team.”

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Curtis Klein tries to keep the puck in his possession wile skirting around the boards, deep in Rustlers’ territory.

Justis Lowry skates through the Rustlers’ defence to take control of the puck and attempt a shot on net. The Pirates lost the third game of the series, which ended their season.

Cole Degraaf pushes his way through a sea of Rustlers to drive toward the net late in the first period. The Pirates lost the game 6-1, scoring only once in the second period.

Previous story
Ontario police called after as many as 30 parents brawl after hockey game
Next story
‘We want seven!’ Huge crowds fete Patriots on Super Bowl win

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Pirates bow out of inaugural season

The Pirates lost in Game Three of the playoffs to the Red Deer Rustlers 6-1.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Students from the House of Music performed in bands at Fireside on Feb. 3.

SLIDESHOW: Cold didn’t hamper Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies-only event

The XOX Valentine event was held after hours at the library on Feb. 1.

Sylvan Lakers learn how to Grow Great Kids

The FCSS and SPARC Coalition workshops are to help build assets and developmental relationships

Sylvan Lake RCMP reduced rural crime in area through pilot program

Sylvan Lake and Wetaskiwin RCMP participated in a new pilot program in 2018

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Leaving Stettler County wasn’t his choice, says county planner who lost his job at height of Paradise Shores controversy

Things taken out of context and he was made target in attempts to stop development says van der Bank

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Accused’s retrial in stabbing death outside central Alberta pub moved to Calgary

Daniel Boyd Sawyer is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Alan Beach

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Most Read