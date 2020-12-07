Vesta Energy employees donated boxes of groceries, worth $567, to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank through the RCMP’s “Give RCMP the Bird” campaign. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Vesta Energy employees donated boxes of groceries, worth $567, to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank through the RCMP’s “Give RCMP the Bird” campaign. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

A stunting ticket worth of groceries donated to Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Vesta Energy donated $567 worth of groceries to food bank through “Give RCMP the Bird” campaign

The team at Vesta Energy has banded together to donate a large amount of grocery items to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank through the RCMP.

Vesta Energy was inspired by the Sylvan Lake RCMP’s “Give RCMP the Bird” campaign, which asked locals to donate a turkey for the food banks’s Christmas Hampers.

READ MORE: Give Sylvan Lake RCMP the bird at Charity Check-stop

Tom Witty, an employee at Vesta Energy, said he brought the idea to his team and they immediately jumped at the chance to give back to the community.

“We were inspired by the stunting ticket, so we bought $567 worth, the same price as a stunting ticket,” Witty said.

The majority of the money was donated by the corporation but a few individuals donated as well, Witty said.

After the money was in place a small group went to local grocery stores to buy necessities for the food bank.

“There are a few who really wanted to do the shopping… We have a generic list of things we wanted to get for the food bank, the staple items you know.

“We also made it a point to go to some of the smaller local grocery stores, to spread around the money to our local businesses.”

The original plan was to donate the groceries during the annual Charity Checkstop. However, it was cancelled on Dec. 5, so the staff looked at alternative ways to donate.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake Food Bank to open for donations in lieu of Stuff-A-Bus

After contacting the RCMP detachment, Witty dropped off the items there, saying he was originally inspired by the RCMP’s campaign so it made the most sense.

“It is disappointing we couldn’t have the checkstop this year, but I am happy we could still help,” he said.

With the cancellation of the checkstop, and the annual Stuff-a-Bus, volunteers at the food bank opened up on Dec. 5 to accept donations directly at their location.

It total, over $1800 and many bags and boxes of food were accepted on Dec. 5.

“While we didn’t see the volume we had hoped for we appreciate each and every donation we do receive,” the food bank said on Facebook.

Donations to the food bank can be dropped off at their location at Unit 4, 4725 43rd St. Wednesday mornings. Alternatively, donations can be dropped off in the bins located at Sobeys, No Frills and Walmart.

“We also want to encourage everyone to make the effort to give this time of year. With the check stop being cancelled, the food bank will struggle to keep up with the demand,” Witty said.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Steffie Woima School Council hosting drive-thru fundraiser for Sylvan Lake charities
Next story
Rimbey United Church keeping local holiday tradition alive

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed eight additional virus-deaths Monday afternoon including one in central zone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
New record: Red Deer cases up Monday at 355

Province provides update

Tom Ford poses for a photo alongside some of the fruit cake which was made using his super secret recipe. ford has been making and selling the Christmas cake for 19 years, but since moving into the Manor he agreed to allow ladies at the United Church to make it for him. (Photo by Leah Bousfield)
Rimbey United Church keeping local holiday tradition alive

A small group of women worked with Tom Ford to bake and sell his holiday fruit cakes this year

Vesta Energy employees donated boxes of groceries, worth $567, to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank through the RCMP’s “Give RCMP the Bird” campaign. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
A stunting ticket worth of groceries donated to Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Vesta Energy donated $567 worth of groceries to food bank through “Give RCMP the Bird” campaign

A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Health Canada has reversed course on home test kits for COVID-19, saying it will now review applications for such devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
1,836 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths identified in Alberta on Sunday

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

The Grinch keeps a close eye on a little girl dressed as reindeer as she came with her family to get a tree for their home. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake’s Trilliant’s Trees 4 Treasures raises almost $7,000

Roughly 40 trees were sold during the annual event fundraising for Central Alberta’s Outreach Centre

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

HIV testing. (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Northern Alberta clinics to try dual syphilis, HIV tests in attempt to fight outbreak

The dual test could provide a patient with treatment during the same visit if a result were positive

A woman in a face mask exits Le Chateau at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The clothing store is going out of business amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Pandemic shutdowns the last straw for some Canadian retailers, push others to brink

Some retail chains went into 2020 already saddled with massive debt and too many stores

People paint Black Lives Matter if English and French on Ste. Catherine Street Tuesday July 14, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Race-based data needed to make sound COVID vaccine, policy decisions: B.C. prof

Report finds COVID deaths in Canada are highest in neighbourhoods with more visible minorities

(Pixabay)
Anglers seek protection for Alberta river they say is threatened by gravel plan

North Raven River in west-central Alberta is the province’s largest readily accessible spring-fed river

Homeowners Cora and Alec Dion pose in the basement of their home in Fort McMurray, Alta., on May 8, 2020. More than seven months ago, the Dions were forced to flee Fort McMurray for the second time in four years as a spring flood threatened their home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Halinda
Fort McMurray residents still cleaning, considering options after spring flooding

The disaster damaged at least 1,200 structures and caused $522 million in insurable damage

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Anand says as soon as she knows when the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil, she will share that information with the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Negotiating contracts for vaccines in development needed flexibility: Anand

Health Canada officials are days, maybe even hours, away from approving the COVID-19 vaccine

Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota rises in the House of Commons, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Ottawa. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Speaker Rota reflects on first year presiding over unprecedented virtual Parliament

‘It’s not what I signed up for but it is what it is’

Most Read