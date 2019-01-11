File Photo.

BREAKING: Former MLA Don MacIntyre pleads guilty to sexual interference

MacIntyre appeared in the Red Deer Provincial Court House on Jan. 11

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre plead guilty to sexual interference at the Red Deer Provincial Court House on Jan. 11.

The acts, sexual assault involving a minor under the age of 16, occured five to 10 times between 2010 and 2011.

MacIntyre resigned from his position with the United Conservative Party and removed himself as a member of the legislative in February 2018 in wake of the charges.

Story is developing. More information to come.

